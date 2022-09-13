Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 109098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Trifast Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The firm has a market cap of £115.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,305.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.09.

Trifast Increases Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

