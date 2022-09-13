Tricida Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,913 put options on the company. This is an increase of 513% compared to the typical volume of 965 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,248,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 626,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,652 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

TCDA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,398. The company has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.54. Tricida has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

