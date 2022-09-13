TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in August

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 3,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0648 dividend. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

