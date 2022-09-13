Traders Purchase High Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,455 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

About Embraer

Embraer stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 15,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.