Traders Purchase High Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,455 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Embraer Stock Performance
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Further Reading
