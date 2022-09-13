Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,338,800 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 10,169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.9 days.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 45,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $63.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

