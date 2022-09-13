TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

