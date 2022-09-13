Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.48.

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.56. 212,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,317. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.52 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.38.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

