Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 821.9% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 821.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
