Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 821.9% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 821.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.