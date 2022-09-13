Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 1.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. 8,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 147,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
