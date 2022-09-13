Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 1.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. 8,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 147,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.