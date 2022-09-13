Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.