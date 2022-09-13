Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 20,542 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

