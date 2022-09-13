Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

