The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TPFG traded up GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 286.32 ($3.46). 70,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.56. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
