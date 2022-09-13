The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPFG traded up GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 286.32 ($3.46). 70,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.56. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

