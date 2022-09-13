The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $6,262,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,625. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

