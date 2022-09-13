The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

