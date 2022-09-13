The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 32,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 241.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 177,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125,314 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 77,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $17.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

