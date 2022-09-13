The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

