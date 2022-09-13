The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. GAP comprises about 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of GAP worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 114,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

