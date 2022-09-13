The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

