The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.