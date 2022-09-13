The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The China Fund Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CHN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225. The China Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

