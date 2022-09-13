Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94.

Get Thales alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.