Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,237. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tennant by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.