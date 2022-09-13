Tenere Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Union Pacific makes up about 5.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

UNP traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,773. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

