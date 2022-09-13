Tenere Capital LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

