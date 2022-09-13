Tenere Capital LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Tenere Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 295,405 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 298,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Eventbrite Company Profile

Shares of EB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 59,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

