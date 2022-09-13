Tenere Capital LLC Purchases 16,600 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tenere Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.6% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $6.34 on Tuesday, hitting $249.08. 22,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average is $260.51.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

