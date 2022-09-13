Tenere Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. Salesforce comprises 3.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,806,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $5.71 on Tuesday, reaching $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 140,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

