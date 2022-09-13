Tenere Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. American Express accounts for about 1.9% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.37. 139,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.