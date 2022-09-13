Tenere Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 448,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

