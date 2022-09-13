Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.09 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR:O2D opened at €2.52 ($2.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

