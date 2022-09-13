Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is Polarity Investment Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Polarity Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 7.4% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

TDY traded down $10.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.