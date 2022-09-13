Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,750 shares.The stock last traded at $18.73 and had previously closed at $19.30.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
