Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,750 shares.The stock last traded at $18.73 and had previously closed at $19.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

