Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.85

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

