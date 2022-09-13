TD Securities Raises Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 10,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.