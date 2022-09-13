Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Target were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.22. 103,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.