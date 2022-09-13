Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

