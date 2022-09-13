Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $226,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.