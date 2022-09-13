Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.08.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Synaptics by 182.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Synaptics by 54.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $3,756,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

