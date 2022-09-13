Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 135,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. Symrise has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

