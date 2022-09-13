Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 666,534 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,534 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up about 1.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.94% of Chindata Group worth $44,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,385 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

