Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases 112,397 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 8.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $198,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. 93,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,365. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

