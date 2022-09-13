SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $188.59 million and $335,511.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.