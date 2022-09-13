Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes $74,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IWM stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123,374. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.