Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

