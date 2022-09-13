Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,403. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

