Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $28,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 48,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,028,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after buying an additional 617,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. 182,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.