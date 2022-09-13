Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $28,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 48,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,028,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after buying an additional 617,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. 182,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.