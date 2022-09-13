Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,026. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

