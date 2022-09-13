Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 109,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 703,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

