Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STBFY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 116,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

