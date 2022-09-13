Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of STBFY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 116,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
