Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2,219.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $42,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. 397,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,210. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,993 shares of company stock worth $9,802,664 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

